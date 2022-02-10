OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma was recently identified as one of seven states in the U.S. with the highest rural burden of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), so now, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is offering free, at-home HIV rapid self-tests as part of an effort to help decrease the spread.

HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). The CDC recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and at least once a year if a person partakes in activities that might increase their risk.

The seven states with the highest rural burden of HIV include Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

As part of the federal “Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S.” initiative, ‘Oraquick’ in-home HIV rapid-tests are available at no cost for Oklahomans through OSDH.

“This test is part of an effort to combat the spread of HIV in places in the United States where the infection rate is increasing,” Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service Director, Terrainia Harris said. “It’s one of several ways we hope to connect those living with HIV to the care they need.”

The tests are delivered by mail in a discreetly packaged kit that also contains sexual health resources and information on additional ways to prevent the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Test kits can be ordered online, or by contacting the OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service at 405-426-8400 or testkitrequest@health.ok.gov.