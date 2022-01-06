OSDH: Oklahoma could run out of monoclonal antibodies this month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A treatment that can help patients diagnosed with COVID-19 recover a bit easier is in short supply in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 724,875 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

At this point, officials believe there are 30,090 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Officials say there were 1,035 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 27 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the state, many Oklahomans are attempting to get their hands on monoclonal antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies can lessen the risk of hospitalization, or worse. One treatment is given in the form of the medication Sotrovimab.

The medication is being allocated by the federal government to all 50 states, and is usually given to individuals at high-risk for complications from the virus.

According to Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed, Oklahoma’s most recent allocation of the treatment was insufficient.

In fact, he says the Sooner State could run out of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients this month.

Reed says they are doing everything they can to increase supply, but he stresses that Oklahomans shouldn’t count on the treatment. Instead, he says Oklahomans should get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves.

“I can’t reiterate enough though that these vaccines remain our best tool to provide protection against severe illness from COVID-19, regardless of current variants,” said Reed.

State health leaders also stress that this surge isn’t as severe as the delta variant, which leads them to believe that omicron may be less likely to require hospitalization.