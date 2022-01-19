OSDH: Oklahoma COVID-19 cases jump by 10,000

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children's hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health experts are reporting 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 852,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 10,001 cases since Tuesday.

At this point, officials believe there are 112,540 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,927 deaths as of
Wednesday. That’s an increase of 39 deaths since Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,702 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 69 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.65 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.13 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter