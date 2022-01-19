OSDH: Oklahoma COVID-19 cases jump by 10,000

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health experts are reporting 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 852,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 10,001 cases since Tuesday.

At this point, officials believe there are 112,540 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,927 deaths as of

Wednesday. That’s an increase of 39 deaths since Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,702 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 69 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.65 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.13 million have completed the series.