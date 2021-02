OSDH: Oklahoma reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the Sooner State has seen just a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 390,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,396 cases or a 0.4% increase.

There were 17 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,564.

Right now, officials say there are 1,291 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 315,034 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 58,245 have completed both doses.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,872 (20 deaths) (2,451 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,102 (5 deaths) (1,050 recovered)

Atoka: 1,650 (9 deaths) (1,555 recovered)

Beaver: 386 (4 deaths) (353 recovered)

Beckham: 2,485 (31 deaths) (2,280 recovered)

Blaine: 904 (6 deaths) (795 recovered)

Bryan: 5,330 (45 deaths) (4,815 recovered)

Caddo: 3,578 (48 deaths) (3,264 recovered)

Canadian: 14,349 (66 deaths) (13,476 recovered)

Carter: 5,050 (32 deaths) (4,493 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,068 (32 deaths) (4,587 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,442 (11 deaths) (1,318 recovered)

Cimarron: 121 (1 death) (110 recovered)

Cleveland: 26,427 (228 deaths) (24,075 recovered)

Coal: 635 (10 deaths) (576 recovered)

Comanche: 10,334 (106 deaths) (9,067 recovered)

Cotton: 586 (13 deaths) (516 recovered)

Craig: 1,826 (10 deaths) (1,695 recovered)

Creek: 5,830 (98 deaths) (5,232 recovered)

Custer: 3,790 (59 deaths) (3,494 recovered)

Delaware: 4,111 (54 deaths) (3,763 recovered)

Dewey: 502 (4 deaths) (473 recovered)

Ellis: 334 (1 death) (320 recovered)

Garfield: 6,991 (60 deaths) (6,524 recovered)

Garvin: 3,253 (31 deaths) (2,931 recovered)

Grady: 5,243 (58 deaths) (4,848 recovered)

Grant: 497 (5 deaths) (465 recovered)

Greer: 461 (13 deaths) (425 recovered)

Harmon: 254 (1 death) (238 recovered)

Harper: 387 (3 deaths) (374 recovered)

Haskell: 1,151 (8 deaths) (1,034 recovered)

Hughes: 1,074 (14 deaths) (958 recovered)

Jackson: 2,708 (41 deaths) (2,522 recovered)

Jefferson: 638 (7 deaths) (586 recovered)

Johnston: 1,185 (14 deaths) (1,072 recovered)

Kay: 4,783 (58 deaths) (4,324 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,857 (19 deaths) (1,735 recovered)

Kiowa: 729 (13 deaths) (666 recovered)

Latimer: 745 (8 deaths) (674 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,932 (39 deaths) (4,566 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,834 (43 deaths) (2,572 recovered)

Logan: 3,632 (23 deaths) (3,300 recovered)

Love: 1,353 (8 deaths) (1,242 recovered)

Major: 898 (4 deaths) (841 recovered)

Marshall: 1,696 (12 deaths) (1,545 recovered)

Mayes: 3,587 (34 deaths) (3,263 recovered)

McClain: 4,699 (40 deaths) (4,285 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,471 (57 deaths) (3,137 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,766 (27 deaths) (1,585 recovered)

Murray: 1,757 (17 deaths) (1,567 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,495 (80 deaths) (7,611 recovered)

Noble: 1,245 (8 deaths) (1,146 recovered)

Nowata: 1,008 (14 deaths) (900 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,691 (16 deaths) (1,568 recovered)

Oklahoma: 75,356 (580 deaths) (69,814 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,370 (39 deaths) (3,112 recovered)

Osage: 4,108 (38 deaths) (3,745 recovered)

Other: 137 (81 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,447 (35 deaths) (3,246 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,485 (24 deaths) (1,334 recovered)

Payne: 7,869 (42 deaths) (7,257 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,124 (31 deaths) (3,788 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,448 (38 deaths) (4,009 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,199 (55 deaths) (6,691 recovered)

Pushmataha: 903 (9 deaths) (824 recovered)

Roger Mills: 373 (6 deaths) (334 recovered)

Rogers: 9,179 (101 deaths) (8,335 recovered)

Seminole: 2,539 (28 deaths) (2,268 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,587 (26 deaths) (3,229 recovered)

Stephens: 4,295 (50 deaths) (3,927 recovered)

Texas: 3,318 (21 deaths) (3,203 recovered)

Tillman: 701 (13 deaths) (632 recovered)

Tulsa: 64,380 (589 deaths) (59,067 recovered)

Wagoner: 6,966 (69 deaths) (6,238 recovered)

Washington: 4,238 (76 deaths) (3,789 recovered)

Washita: 993 (6 deaths) (927 recovered)

Woods: 1,149 (7 deaths) (1,098 recovered)

Woodward: 2,972 (13 deaths) (2,830 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 29,264 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 358,040 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

