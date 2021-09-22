OSDH: Oklahoma surpasses 600,000 cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Data shows that Oklahoma has surpassed 600,000 cases of COVID-19 since the virus first arrived in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 600,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,244 cases since Tuesday, Sept. 21.

At this point, officials believe there are 15,616 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,983 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s a jump of 91 new deaths since Monday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,235 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 33 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.84 million have completed the series.