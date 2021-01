OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 3,900, 44 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma recorded 44 additional COVID-19 deaths, and another 3,900 cases.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 341,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 3,907 cases or a 1.2% increase.

There were 44 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,848.

Right now, officials say there are 1,856 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Adair: 2,370 (15 deaths) (1,911 recovered)

Alfalfa: 998 (5 deaths) (950 recovered)

Atoka: 1,493 (3 deaths) (1,331 recovered)

Beaver: 347 (3 deaths) (321 recovered)

Beckham: 2,241 (25 deaths) (1,991 recovered)

Blaine: 780 (4 deaths) (684 recovered)

Bryan: 4,642 (41 deaths) (4,028 recovered)

Caddo: 3,196 (41 deaths) (2,825 recovered)

Canadian: 12,709 (57 deaths) (11,338 recovered)

Carter: 4,141 (19 deaths) (3,198 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,487 (24 deaths) (3,744 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,284 (7 deaths) (1,115 recovered)

Cimarron: 113 (1 death) (103 recovered)

Cleveland: 22,709 (178 deaths) (19,747 recovered)

Coal: 565 (6 deaths) (505 recovered)

Comanche: 8,356 (81 deaths) (7,202 recovered)

Cotton: 502 (12 deaths) (425 recovered)

Craig: 1,649 (7 deaths) (1,484 recovered)

Creek: 4,908 (72 deaths) (4,201 recovered)

Custer: 3,485 (38 deaths) (3,128 recovered)

Delaware: 3,585 (46 deaths) (3,054 recovered)

Dewey: 467 (3 deaths) (434 recovered)

Ellis: 325 (1 death) (305 recovered)

Garfield: 6,156 (47 deaths) (5,550 recovered)

Garvin: 2,805 (22 deaths) (2,433 recovered)

Grady: 4,641 (40 deaths) (4,119 recovered)

Grant: 443 (5 deaths) (401 recovered)

Greer: 423 (9 deaths) (380 recovered)

Harmon: 245 (228 recovered)

Harper: 371 (3 deaths) (344 recovered)

Haskell: 1,004 (7 deaths) (884 recovered)

Hughes: 935 (11 deaths) (816 recovered)

Jackson: 2,548 (38 deaths) (2,304 recovered)

Jefferson: 554 (4 deaths) (459 recovered)

Johnston: 1,050 (11 deaths) (862 recovered)

Kay: 3,996 (44 deaths) (3,452 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,681 (12 deaths) (1,512 recovered)

Kiowa: 627 (12 deaths) (562 recovered)

Latimer: 637 (7 deaths) (558 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,259 (34 deaths) (3,770 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,489 (37 deaths) (2,160 recovered)

Logan: 3,147 (15 deaths) (2,738 recovered)

Love: 1,175 (8 deaths) (974 recovered)

Major: 796 (4 deaths) (721 recovered)

Marshall: 1,438 (7 deaths) (1,214 recovered)

Mayes: 3,007 (27 deaths) (2,612 recovered)

McClain: 4,163 (31 deaths) (3,645 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,206 (57 deaths) (2,853 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,566 (20 deaths) (1,295 recovered)

Murray: 1,483 (11 deaths) (1,221 recovered)

Muskogee: 7,554 (57 deaths) (6,560 recovered)

Noble: 1,118 (7 deaths) (998 recovered)

Nowata: 842 (10 deaths) (708 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,546 (15 deaths) (1,398 recovered)

Oklahoma: 66,594 (483 deaths) (59,264 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,994 (32 deaths) (2,621 recovered)

Osage: 3,548 (33 deaths) (3,112 recovered)

Other: 115 (77 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,103 (32 deaths) (2,796 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,272 (17 deaths) (1,080 recovered)

Payne: 6,970 (33 deaths) (6,254 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,592 (25 deaths) (3,139 recovered)

Pontotoc: 3,783 (28 deaths) (3,229 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 6,469 (42 deaths) (5,692 recovered)

Pushmataha: 814 (7 deaths) (691 recovered)

Roger Mills: 317 (6 deaths) (243 recovered)

Rogers: 7,884 (90 deaths) (6,715 recovered)

Seminole: 2,199 (22 deaths) (1,867 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,103 (21 deaths) (2,619 recovered)

Stephens: 3,676 (30 deaths) (3,164 recovered)

Texas: 3,178 (18 deaths) (2,976 recovered)

Tillman: 634 (10 deaths) (551 recovered)

Tulsa: 55,721 (475 deaths) (49,121 recovered)

Wagoner: 5,751 (56 deaths) (4,891 recovered)

Washington: 3,668 (67 deaths) (3,182 recovered)

Washita: 904 (4 deaths) (808 recovered)

Woods: 1,072 (5 deaths) (997 recovered)

Woodward: 2,746 (11 deaths) (2,531 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 39,141 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 299,375 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

