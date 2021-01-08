OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases grow by 5,200

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say Oklahoma has seen more than 5,200 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 320,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 5,232 cases or a 1.7% increase.

There were 31 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,703.

Right now, officials say there are 1,961 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,149 (14 deaths) (1,721 recovered)

Alfalfa: 977 (4 deaths) (907 recovered)

Atoka: 1,411 (3 deaths) (1,255 recovered)

Beaver: 322 (2 deaths) (304 recovered)

Beckham: 2,062 (22 deaths) (1,883 recovered)

Blaine: 726 (4 deaths) (640 recovered)

Bryan: 4,420 (39 deaths) (3,755 recovered)

Caddo: 2,991 (41 deaths) (2,684 recovered)

Canadian: 11,996 (54 deaths) (10,691 recovered)

Carter: 3,554 (19 deaths) (2,691 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,171 (20 deaths) (3,460 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,223 (7 deaths) (1,049 recovered)

Cimarron: 109 (1 death) (103 recovered)

Cleveland: 21,308 (170 deaths) (18,323 recovered)

Coal: 544 (5 deaths) (455 recovered)

Comanche: 7,620 (74 deaths) (6,649 recovered)

Cotton: 462 (11 deaths) (392 recovered)

Craig: 1,587 (7 deaths) (1,401 recovered)

Creek: 4,494 (71 deaths) (3,916 recovered)

Custer: 3,252 (38 deaths) (2,936 recovered)

Delaware: 3,359 (45 deaths) (2,824 recovered)

Dewey: 442 (3 deaths) (409 recovered)

Ellis: 315 (1 death) (297 recovered)

Garfield: 5,728 (46 deaths) (5,306 recovered)

Garvin: 2,653 (20 deaths) (2,234 recovered)

Grady: 4,322 (39 deaths) (3,845 recovered)

Grant: 416 (5 deaths) (373 recovered)

Greer: 395 (9 deaths) (362 recovered)

Harmon: 239 (219 recovered)

Harper: 355 (3 deaths) (337 recovered)

Haskell: 947 (7 deaths) (817 recovered)

Hughes: 887 (10 deaths) (777 recovered)

Jackson: 2,419 (38 deaths) (2,222 recovered)

Jefferson: 504 (4 deaths) (425 recovered)

Johnston: 975 (10 deaths) (807 recovered)

Kay: 3,700 (44 deaths) (3,130 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,533 (12 deaths) (1,399 recovered)

Kiowa: 596 (12 deaths) (533 recovered)

Latimer: 607 (7 deaths) (511 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,027 (33 deaths) (3,452 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,332 (34 deaths) (1,998 recovered)

Logan: 2,830 (14 deaths) (2,459 recovered)

Love: 1,049 (7 deaths) (876 recovered)

Major: 753 (4 deaths) (693 recovered)

Marshall: 1,290 (6 deaths) (1,103 recovered)

Mayes: 2,871 (27 deaths) (2,417 recovered)

McClain: 3,935 (30 deaths) (3,402 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,129 (56 deaths) (2,736 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,456 (18 deaths) (1,222 recovered)

Murray: 1,355 (11 deaths) (1,112 recovered)

Muskogee: 7,088 (56 deaths) (6,157 recovered)

Noble: 1,067 (7 deaths) (936 recovered)

Nowata: 788 (10 deaths) (660 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,505 (15 deaths) (1,339 recovered)

Oklahoma: 63,058 (457 deaths) (55,731 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,880 (30 deaths) (2,467 recovered)

Osage: 3,358 (30 deaths) (2,919 recovered)

Other: 182 (138 recovered)

Ottawa: 2,981 (30 deaths) (2,656 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,187 (15 deaths) (1,007 recovered)

Payne: 6,611 (33 deaths) (5,863 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,379 (25 deaths) (2,914 recovered)

Pontotoc: 3,533 (26 deaths) (2,987 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 6,058 (39 deaths) (5,353 recovered)

Pushmataha: 755 (6 deaths) (610 recovered)

Roger Mills: 277 (6 deaths) (236 recovered)

Rogers: 7,431 (87 deaths) (6,282 recovered)

Seminole: 2,019 (21 deaths) (1,724 recovered)

Sequoyah: 2,821 (20 deaths) (2,408 recovered)

Stephens: 3,419 (26 deaths) (2,876 recovered)

Texas: 3,020 (18 deaths) (2,879 recovered)

Tillman: 592 (9 deaths) (528 recovered)

Tulsa: 52,587 (444 deaths) (46,650 recovered)

Wagoner: 5,260 (49 deaths) (4,490 recovered)

Washington: 3,483 (65 deaths) (3,028 recovered)

Washita: 833 (3 deaths) (747 recovered)

Woods: 1,053 (5 deaths) (928 recovered)

Woodward: 2,564 (10 deaths) (2,405 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 37,453 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 280,430 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

