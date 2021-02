OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases increase by 359

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climbed by less than 400 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 420,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 359 cases or a 0.1% increase.

There were 24 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,227.

Officials say 16 of the newly reported deaths occurred since Jan. 1.

At this point, officials say there are 666 patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 477,397 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 204,069 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,084 (23 deaths) (2,895 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,140 (5 deaths) (1,123 recovered)

Atoka: 1,738 (10 deaths) (1,676 recovered)

Beaver: 433 (6 deaths) (412 recovered)

Beckham: 2,673 (35 deaths) (2,551 recovered)

Blaine: 988 (8 deaths) (940 recovered)

Bryan: 5,814 (54 deaths) (5,483 recovered)

Caddo: 3,779 (55 deaths) (3,572 recovered)

Canadian: 15,595 (90 deaths) (15,062 recovered)

Carter: 5,603 (53 deaths) (5,336 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,382 (40 deaths) (5,066 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,537 (13 deaths) (1,453 recovered)

Cimarron: 153 (1 death) (147 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,441 (257 deaths) (27,059 recovered)

Coal: 682 (14 deaths) (645 recovered)

Comanche: 11,802 (128 deaths) (11,080 recovered)

Cotton: 645 (13 deaths) (592 recovered)

Craig: 1,880 (11 deaths) (1,814 recovered)

Creek: 6,466 (112 deaths) (6,161 recovered)

Custer: 3,955 (65 deaths) (3,799 recovered)

Delaware: 4,338 (61 deaths) (4,138 recovered)

Dewey: 528 (6 deaths) (505 recovered)

Ellis: 348 (3 deaths) (335 recovered)

Garfield: 7,529 (71 deaths) (7,224 recovered)

Garvin: 3,440 (44 deaths) (3,273 recovered)

Grady: 5,595 (70 deaths) (5,375 recovered)

Grant: 533 (7 deaths) (516 recovered)

Greer: 527 (16 deaths) (491 recovered)

Harmon: 288 (3 deaths) (265 recovered)

Harper: 406 (4 deaths) (392 recovered)

Haskell: 1,203 (9 deaths) (1,142 recovered)

Hughes: 1,150 (17 deaths) (1,068 recovered)

Jackson: 2,868 (44 deaths) (2,715 recovered)

Jefferson: 671 (8 deaths) (646 recovered)

Johnston: 1,317 (17 deaths) (1,228 recovered)

Kay: 5,052 (75 deaths) (4,822 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,964 (21 deaths) (1,887 recovered)

Kiowa: 783 (14 deaths) (727 recovered)

Latimer: 793 (8 deaths) (761 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,255 (43 deaths) (5,094 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,005 (54 deaths) (2,868 recovered)

Logan: 3,874 (26 deaths) (3,706 recovered)

Love: 1,415 (9 deaths) (1,370 recovered)

Major: 934 (8 deaths) (908 recovered)

Marshall: 1,855 (12 deaths) (1,779 recovered)

Mayes: 3,982 (37 deaths) (3,775 recovered)

McClain: 5,001 (45 deaths) (4,772 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,764 (64 deaths) (3,510 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,903 (32 deaths) (1,767 recovered)

Murray: 1,904 (21 deaths) (1,820 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,047 (96 deaths) (8,507 recovered)

Noble: 1,337 (11 deaths) (1,261 recovered)

Nowata: 1,085 (15 deaths) (1,039 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,740 (20 deaths) (1,676 recovered)

Oklahoma: 79,968 (711 deaths) (76,626 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,601 (45 deaths) (3,459 recovered)

Osage: 4,431 (44 deaths) (4,246 recovered)

Other: 2 (0 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,599 (43 deaths) (3,467 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,691 (30 deaths) (1,612 recovered)

Payne: 8,295 (46 deaths) (8,025 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,366 (33 deaths) (4,230 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,863 (45 deaths) (4,626 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,748 (74 deaths) (7,427 recovered)

Pushmataha: 972 (13 deaths) (914 recovered)

Roger Mills: 381 (7 deaths) (357 recovered)

Rogers: 9,839 (114 deaths) (9,435 recovered)

Seminole: 2,736 (33 deaths) (2,585 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,888 (28 deaths) (3,703 recovered)

Stephens: 4,641 (66 deaths) (4,433 recovered)

Texas: 3,434 (24 deaths) (3,327 recovered)

Tillman: 743 (14 deaths) (702 recovered)

Tulsa: 70,184 (676 deaths) (67,672 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,612 (80 deaths) (7,297 recovered)

Washington: 4,693 (83 deaths) (4,432 recovered)

Washita: 1,050 (8 deaths) (1,009 recovered)

Woods: 1,183 (11 deaths) (1,150 recovered)

Woodward: 3,068 (15 deaths) (2,983 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 14,040 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 401,945 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.