OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases jump dramatically

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma has experienced more than 500,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 500,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 6,328 cases since Friday, Aug. 6.

At this point, officials believe there are 18,613 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,797 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there were 973 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 44 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.91 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.6 million have completed the series.

