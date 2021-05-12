OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases surpass 450,500

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 143 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 450,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 143 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,343 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there are 152 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.23 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.