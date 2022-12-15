OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,237,781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 5,579 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,001 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,349 deaths, which is an increase of 33 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 324 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 21 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.