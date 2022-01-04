OSDH: Omicron makes up majority of COVID-19 cases tested in Oklahoma

A health care worker tests people for COVID-19 at a drive-up testing center at Tropical Park, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders in Oklahoma say the omicron variant now makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that variant sequencing at the public health lab have shown a mix of omicron and delta cases.

At this point, 57% of cases are omicron and 43% are connected to delta.

“Our team continues to monitor cases and hospitalizations to provide critical data that allows Oklahomans to make the best decisions for themselves,” stated Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “Coinciding with our increased case count and what other states are seeing, current data shows omicron is increasing in Oklahoma, and we anticipate that will continue.”

Variant sequencing is conducted on all positive COVID-19 tests provided to the PHL. Officials say the full sequencing process can take up to four days for completion.