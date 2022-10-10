FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say one person has died from the flu this season.

Since Sept. 1, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say 17 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the flu.

Symptoms of the flu include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea, but experts say that is more common in children than adults.

Most people who get the flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks. However, some people can develop serious complications.