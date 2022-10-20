OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 has killed more than 17,000 Oklahomans since March 2020.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,205,511 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 3,113 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 4,351 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,048 deaths, which is an increase of 49 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 156 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 14 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.