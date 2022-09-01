OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are reporting over 17,000 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,170,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 10,711 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 17,492 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,720 deaths, which is an increase of 76 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 361 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 31 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.