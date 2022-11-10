OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hospitalizations related to COVID-19 drop in the Sooner State, the CDC is reporting an increase in the number of Oklahomans who have died from the virus.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,211,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 3,389 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 4,153 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,168 deaths, which is an increase of 30 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 149 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 12 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.