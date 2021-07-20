OSDH: Over 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say 409 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 467,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 465 cases since Monday, July 19.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,496 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,672 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 409 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.80 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.55 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

