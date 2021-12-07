OSDH: Over 675,000 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma since March

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 675,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 975 cases since Monday, Dec. 6.

At this point, officials believe there are 10,762 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,028 deaths as of Tuesday. That is an increase of 1 new death from Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 510 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 14 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.