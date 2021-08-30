OSDH: Over 7,800 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since Friday

FILE – In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma over the weekend.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 550,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 7,827 cases since Friday, Aug. 27.

According to OSDH, Saturday saw 3,845 new cases, Sunday had 2,365 new cases, and Monday recorded 1,617 new cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 23,582 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,162 deaths as of Friday. That is an increase of 88 deaths.

Officials say there were 1,572 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 47 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.05 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.68 million have completed the series.