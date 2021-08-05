OSDH: Over 950 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oklahoma

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Paulette Santillan departs after checking a COVID-19 patient’s vital signs in the improvised COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills neighborhood on July 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The COVID-19 unit has been set up again to attend to a rise in COVID patients in a section of the hospital normally used for other purposes. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are, on average, 954 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Thursday, Aug. 5.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 491,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,342 cases since Wednesday, Aug. 4.

At this point, officials believe there are 15,832 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,766 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 954 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 40 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

KEY POINTS from the weekly OSDH Epidemiology Report:

11,387 cases were reported in the past week

40.4% increase from the week before (July 18-24)

increase from the week before (July 18-24) 46 deaths were reported in the past week

28,516 (5.9%) cases have been hospitalized

33,106 specimens have been tested over the last 7 days according to the CDC COVID data tracker

2,877,437 vaccine doses have been administered in total

The average age of cases was 40 years and average age of individuals who died was 74 years

The youngest case was less than a year old and the oldest case was 100+ years

The youngest individual to die from COVID-19 was less than 15 years and the oldest was 100+ years

Health leaders say over 1.91 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.6 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.