OSDH: Over 950 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are, on average, 954 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Thursday, Aug. 5.
On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 491,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 2,342 cases since Wednesday, Aug. 4.
At this point, officials believe there are 15,832 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,766 deaths as of Thursday.
Officials say there were 954 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 40 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.
- KEY POINTS from the weekly OSDH Epidemiology Report:
- 11,387 cases were reported in the past week
- 40.4% increase from the week before (July 18-24)
- 46 deaths were reported in the past week
- 28,516 (5.9%) cases have been hospitalized
- 33,106 specimens have been tested over the last 7 days according to the CDC COVID data tracker
- 2,877,437 vaccine doses have been administered in total
- The average age of cases was 40 years and average age of individuals who died was 74 years
- The youngest case was less than a year old and the oldest case was 100+ years
- The youngest individual to die from COVID-19 was less than 15 years and the oldest was 100+ years
Health leaders say over 1.91 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.6 million have completed the series.
To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.