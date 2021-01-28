OSDH piloting text notification system for COVID-19 vaccine updates

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) will pilot a new text notification system today to send second dose appointment updates to those who registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Scheduler Portal.

About 2,400 people who have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in OSDH’s District 8 may receive a text message today from OSDH.

Counties in this district include: Carter County, Garvin County, Jefferson County, Johnston County, Love County, Marshall County, Murray County, Pontotoc County, Stephens County.

The text message will say, “Please book your second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine by registering and booking an appointment on the www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov website.” It will come from a non-Oklahoma area code — a 1-833 number. This message is not a scam.

Then, a follow-up text will include a website link to the Vaccine Scheduler Portal FAQs that provide more detailed instructions on how a person secures an appointment.

“Our most commonly reported issue with the vaccine portal is that some people aren’t receiving their confirmation email, or it’s going to spam,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “As with everything in the vaccine plan, we’re always looking to improve accessibility and provide more points of contact. This text alert system should help notify folks about next steps for scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.”

The text from OSDH today will prompt recipients to either re-register or update their registration in the Vaccine Scheduler Portal to get a new link to schedule their second dose appointment.

More information on this pilot system and how to schedule your second dose can be found in the Vaccine Scheduler Portal FAQs.

“If the pilot is successful, we will look into rolling it out in other communities across the state,” Reed said.