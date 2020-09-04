OSDH releases COVID-19 contact tracing information

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials continue to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 across Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is releasing more information about its contact tracing outreach efforts.

“Contact tracing is an integral component of fighting COVID-19 by breaking the chain of transmission, and we are pleased to find ways to increase efficiency as we continuously develop robust contact tracing efforts across Oklahoma,” said Deputy Commissioner of Community Health Services Keith Reed.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released an image of what you will see when a legitimate contact tracer reaches out to you.

