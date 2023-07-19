We’ve rounded up a wide variety of back-to-school essentials to suit everyone’s needs.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the school year quickly approaches, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is reminding families about the important records your child may need to go back to school.

“Parents and caregivers may need to get documents like birth certificates or shot records for school,” said Erica Rankin-Riley, the public information officer for OSDH. “The sooner families start navigating the correct processes to obtain those documents, the better.”

According to OSDH, birth certificates can be ordered online or by calling 877-817-7364. Orders from a parent named on the record are normally issued in two business days and should arrive in the mail within a week.

Officials say prices vary depending on the order:

Birth certificate without any changes has a $15 search fee

Additional copies are $15

Birth certificates ordered with a change or amendment to the record cost $40 ($15 search fee and $25 amendment fee)

Online/phone convenience fee: $5 for residents of Oklahoma (varies for non-residents)

Online/phone expedite fee: $20 (if applicable)

OSDH says records that need changed or amended are not eligible for expedited services.

Parents or guardians can find their child’s shot records on the Oklahoma Immunization Information System (OSIIS) portal. The child’s name, birthday and the contact phone or email on the record will be needed.

Officials say if you are not in the OSIIS portal, reach out to the OSIIS Help Desk at OSIISHelp@health.ok.gov or ask the provider who administered the shots to update OSIIS.

For more back-to-school information, visit Oklahoma.gov/health.