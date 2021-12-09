OSDH reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 678,343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,453 cases since Wednesday, Dec. 8.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,874 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,060 deaths as of Thursday. That is an increase of 1 new death from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 592 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 14 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.