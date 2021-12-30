OSDH reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 704,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 4,166 new cases since Wednesday’s numbers were released.

“As seen elsewhere in the country, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise. Many factors contribute to the increased spread, including more indoor gatherings, holiday travel, increased testing, and of course the addition of a new variant. With the New Year’s holiday this weekend, we encourage those who will be gathering in groups to consider precautions and safety measures to help prevent illness. Recommended safety measures include, wearing a mask, washing your hands often and watching your distance. Moving forward, one of the best ways to keep yourself and those around you protected is vaccination,” the health department posted on the situation report.

At this point, officials believe there are 17,019 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,419 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 14 deaths.

Officials say there were 846 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.