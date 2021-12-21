OSDH reports 564 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say there are more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 689,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 564 cases since Monday, Dec. 20.

At this point, officials believe there are 12,376 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,292 deaths as of Tuesday. That’s an increase of 6 deaths since Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 691 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 13 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.