OSDH reports 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths since Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma since data was released on Friday.
On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 530,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 6,218 cases since Friday, Aug. 20.
At this point, officials believe there are 20,809 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,997 deaths as of Monday.
Officials say there were 1,469 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 54 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.
Health leaders say over 2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.65 million have completed the series.