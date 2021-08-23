OSDH reports 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths since Friday

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma since data was released on Friday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 530,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 6,218 cases since Friday, Aug. 20.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,809 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,997 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there were 1,469 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 54 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.65 million have completed the series.