OSDH reports over 3k new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As reporting returns to normal after the holidays, Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say there are 3,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths in Oklahoma.

In total, there have been 282,587 cases of coronavirus reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,383.

There are currently 35,528 active cases.

Officials believe 1,658 more people have recovered. In total, 244,676 people in Oklahoma have recovered from COVID-19.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,778 (14 deaths) (1,430 recovered)

Alfalfa: 911 (4 deaths) (808 recovered)

Atoka: 1,258 (3 deaths) (1,091 recovered)

Beaver: 300 (2 deaths) (278 recovered)

Beckham: 1,925 (21 deaths) (1,672 recovered)

Blaine: 639 (3 deaths) (555 recovered)

Bryan: 3,816 (32 deaths) (3,270 recovered)

Caddo: 2,728 (39 deaths) (2,378 recovered)

Canadian: 10,351 (50 deaths) (9,255 recovered)

Carter: 2,631 (17 deaths) (2,209 recovered)

Cherokee: 3,531 (17 deaths) (2,898 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,052 (6 deaths) (864 recovered)

Cimarron: 101 (1 death) (96 recovered)

Cleveland: 18,586 (151 deaths) (15,902 recovered)

Coal: 461 (4 deaths) (383 recovered)

Comanche: 6,752 (56 deaths) (5,974 recovered)

Cotton: 412 (10 deaths) (346 recovered)

Craig: 1,414 (5 deaths) (1,230 recovered)

Creek: 3,975 (63 deaths) (3,426 recovered)

Custer: 2,894 (31 deaths) (2,544 recovered)

Delaware: 2,815 (44 deaths) (2,381 recovered)

Dewey: 402 (3 deaths) (357 recovered)

Ellis: 302 (1 death) (278 recovered)

Garfield: 5,347 (42 deaths) (4,735 recovered)

Garvin: 2,230 (18 deaths) (1,889 recovered)

Grady: 3,750 (36 deaths) (3,353 recovered)

Grant: 375 (5 deaths) (321 recovered)

Greer: 371 (9 deaths) (328 recovered)

Harmon: 199 (179 recovered)

Harper: 342 (3 deaths) (320 recovered)

Haskell: 826 (7 deaths) (710 recovered)

Hughes: 792 (8 deaths) (667 recovered)

Jackson: 2,315 (36 deaths) (2,115 recovered)

Jefferson: 415 (3 deaths) (336 recovered)

Johnston: 807 (10 deaths) (666 recovered)

Kay: 3,154 (30 deaths) (2,588 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,335 (10 deaths) (1,167 recovered)

Kiowa: 522 (11 deaths) (468 recovered)

Latimer: 502 (5 deaths) (383 recovered)

Le Flore: 3,423 (30 deaths) (3,003 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,041 (32 deaths) (1,760 recovered)

Logan: 2,495 (7 deaths) (2,082 recovered)

Love: 875 (5 deaths) (766 recovered)

Major: 710 (4 deaths) (640 recovered)

Marshall: 1,088 (6 deaths) (968 recovered)

Mayes: 2,442 (23 deaths) (2,024 recovered)

McClain: 3,464 (25 deaths) (2,999 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,850 (50 deaths) (2,450 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,268 (15 deaths) (1,029 recovered)

Murray: 1,106 (8 deaths) (898 recovered)

Muskogee: 6,346 (48 deaths) (5,423 recovered)

Noble: 946 (7 deaths) (797 recovered)

Nowata: 660 (8 deaths) (538 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,372 (15 deaths) (1,195 recovered)

Oklahoma: 56,748 (424 deaths) (49,731 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,503 (26 deaths) (2,113 recovered)

Osage: 2,897 (25 deaths) (2,518 recovered)

Other: 184 (53 recovered)

Ottawa: 2,629 (28 deaths) (2,255 recovered)

Pawnee: 989 (10 deaths) (810 recovered)

Payne: 5,676 (27 deaths) (5,119 recovered)

Pittsburg: 2,902 (23 deaths) (2,379 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,997 (22 deaths) (2,509 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 5,386 (33 deaths) (4,597 recovered)

Pushmataha: 598 (6 deaths) (480 recovered)

Roger Mills: 250 (6 deaths) (224 recovered)

Rogers: 6,361 (83 deaths) (5,359 recovered)

Seminole: 1,764 (18 deaths) (1,469 recovered)

Sequoyah: 2,382 (16 deaths) (2,065 recovered)

Stephens: 2,860 (23 deaths) (2,354 recovered)

Texas: 2,926 (16 deaths) (2,747 recovered)

Tillman: 535 (8 deaths) (469 recovered)

Tulsa: 46,999 (376 deaths) (41,151 recovered)

Wagoner: 4,448 (44 deaths) (3,625 recovered)

Washington: 3,063 (58 deaths) (2,664 recovered)

Washita: 738 (3 deaths) (612 recovered)

Woods: 921 (4 deaths) (723 recovered)

Woodward: 2,429 (10 deaths) (2,228 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Continued Coronavirus Coverage