OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 90% of children under the age of 10 should still be in a booster seat while using car seatbelts, according to data collected by AAA and the National Safety Council.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working with Safe Kids Coalitions to host a booster seat check event from 9 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s NE Campus at 2600 NE 63rd St.

Nationally-certified technicians will be available to teach children and caregivers how to properly use a booster seat or to determine if a child is ready to ride without a booster seat.

A limited number of booster seats will be available to qualifying families.

The child, parent or legal guardian of the child, and vehicle must be present to receive a seat.

Parents or legal guardians must also bring proof of government assistance (e.g. WIC/SNAP/SoonerCare) to qualify for a seat.

Saturday’s seat check event is one of many being held in partnership with OSDH Injury Prevention Service, Safe Kids Oklahoma and Safe Kids Tulsa during National Child Passenger Safety Week Sept. 18 – 24.

Woodward County, Canadian County, Washington County, Beckham County, Muskogee County, Marshall County, Johnston County, and Cleveland County will also have booster seat check events Saturday.

Osage County, Logan County, Garfield County, Comanche County, Pottawatomie County, Grady County, and Carter County have events earlier in the week.

Check online for the closest event near you.

Families who are unable to attend September’s booster seat check events can call OSDH for information about other opportunities and seat check events at 405-426-8440 or go online.