OSDH says over 40,000 Oklahomans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, Phase 2 distribution plan released

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The State Department of Health says it’s already gone through its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is well into the 89,000 doses it received last week, but if you look at the OSDH dashboard it says Oklahoma has only used 29,725 of the 122,750 doses it has.

That number was last updated on December 26, and doctors say there is a lag in the reporting.

“There is a lag time. Once we give a dose, within 24-hours we get it into OSIS, which is the Oklahoma State Immunization Registry,” OU Medicine Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said. “I assume that’s where the State Health Department is getting their number of actual doses administered.”

Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed says the numbers are always changing, but the state is actually doing well enough it is moving to phase two of its distribution plan in certain parts of the state this week.

“We are absolutely moving through our priority groups in such a way to try and maximize resources,” Reed told News 4. “What we want to do, is we want to eliminate the possibility we are either sitting on vaccine or we have vaccinators that are not being utilized.”



As of Tuesday, Reed says they have more than 40,000 documented vaccinations, at least 5,000 more in the process of data entry, and that doesn’t count what CVS and Walgreens have done at long term care facilities.

Reed says as the get further into their distribution plan, he thinks they will be able to vaccinate people even faster.

“When we start opening up to some of these larger groups, with higher through put models,” Reed said. “We start sending vaccine inventory to a lot of providers around the state, that’s when we see that we are really going to increase momentum on vaccinations.”

Doctors say it’s also important to realize that this vaccine is not the flu shot.

Logistically, these vaccines are tougher to give which also slows downs the process.

“Our team, we can give about 90 an hour. We can give the vaccine much faster than we can get the people through,” Bratzler said. We have to keep them here for 15 minutes and watch them.”

To provide increased access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Oklahomans, OSDH is initiating vaccination “PODS” or Points of Dispensing Sites across the state where individuals who are set to begin receiving the vaccine can do so safely in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our vaccine distribution efforts in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health. “PODS will help us provide more efficient access points as we open up the vaccine to larger populations as we continue to gradually move into phase 2 priority groups and beyond.”

Those Oklahomans who will be getting the shots in the new PODS include first responders and healthcare workers outside of hospital settings.

Oklahomans who are 65 are included in Phase 2 and will be able to get the vaccinet at a PODS location in the coming weeks. Those details on where and when will be released by the state soon.

The locations of the PODS will remain flexible and could be set-up in places like schools, community centers and other similar locations around Oklahoma.

An online scheduling tool should be online in the coming weeks to help Oklahomans in each priority group find out where the vaccine will be available.

“Our vaccine plan remains fluid and has helped us efficiently distribute the vaccine across Oklahoma,” said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner for the State Department of Health. “Raising these PODS across the state will keep our vaccine supply moving into the arms of Oklahomans that need it most. It will allow us to progress through our priority groups as planned and vaccinate as many Oklahomans as we can.”