Don’t call 9-1-1: OSDH shares resources for COVID-19 testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma continues to deal with a COVID-19 surge, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is sharing reminders of what you should do if you think you contracted the virus.
Officials say 911 is only for emergencies, and should never be used for a transport for a COVID-19 test. Instead, you should call 211 or your local health department for information about testing locations.
211 Resources
- Locations and hours of COVID-19 testing sites across the state
- Vaccination appointments
- Help ordering at-home COVID-19 tests for those without access to technology
- Mental health resources.
When to call 911
- Chest pain or pressure for more than two minutes
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Losing consciousness
- Severe abdominal pain or pressure
- Uncontrollable bleeding
- Seizure
- Trouble speaking
- Thoughts of suicide.
The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has created a list of locations providing COVID-19 testing to Oklahomans. To see a location near you, click here.