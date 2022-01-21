Don’t call 9-1-1: OSDH shares resources for COVID-19 testing

If you test positive at home, who do you need to tell? It depends on where you live. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma continues to deal with a COVID-19 surge, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is sharing reminders of what you should do if you think you contracted the virus.

Officials say 911 is only for emergencies, and should never be used for a transport for a COVID-19 test. Instead, you should call 211 or your local health department for information about testing locations.

211 Resources

Locations and hours of COVID-19 testing sites across the state

Vaccination appointments

Help ordering at-home COVID-19 tests for those without access to technology

Mental health resources.

When to call 911

Chest pain or pressure for more than two minutes

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Losing consciousness

Severe abdominal pain or pressure

Uncontrollable bleeding

Seizure

Trouble speaking

Thoughts of suicide.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has created a list of locations providing COVID-19 testing to Oklahomans. To see a location near you, click here.