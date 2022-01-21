Don’t call 9-1-1: OSDH shares resources for COVID-19 testing

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
If you test positive at home, who do you need to tell? It depends on where you live. (Getty Images)

If you test positive at home, who do you need to tell? It depends on where you live. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma continues to deal with a COVID-19 surge, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is sharing reminders of what you should do if you think you contracted the virus.

Officials say 911 is only for emergencies, and should never be used for a transport for a COVID-19 test. Instead, you should call 211 or your local health department for information about testing locations.

211 Resources

  • Locations and hours of COVID-19 testing sites across the state
  • Vaccination appointments
  • Help ordering at-home COVID-19 tests for those without access to technology
  • Mental health resources.

When to call 911

  • Chest pain or pressure for more than two minutes
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Losing consciousness
  • Severe abdominal pain or pressure
  • Uncontrollable bleeding
  • Seizure
  • Trouble speaking
  • Thoughts of suicide.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has created a list of locations providing COVID-19 testing to Oklahomans. To see a location near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter