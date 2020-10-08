OSDH: Technical difficulties delay COVID-19 data

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to technical difficulties, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is delaying the release of the state’s latest COVID-19 data.
On Wednesday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 94,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.
So far, the state’s total number of deaths is 1,075.
