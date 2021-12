FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. The World Health Organization has appointed an independent scientific panel to advise on whether vaccine shots need reformulating because of omicron or any other mutant. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say due to technical difficulties, new COVID-19 cases have not been released in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 684,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,118 deaths as of Tuesday. There were no additional deaths reported on Tuesday from Monday’s numbers.