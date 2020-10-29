OSDH: Technical difficulties lead to delay in COVID-19 data

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to technical difficulties, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is delaying the release of the state’s latest COVID-19 data.
On Wednesday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 119,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.
There were 13 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,286.
