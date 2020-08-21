OSDH: Technical difficulty leading to delay in COVID-19 data

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma State Department of Health say technical difficulties have led to another delay in the state’s coronavirus case numbers.

On Friday, the health department announced that it was unable to update COVID-19 numbers at this time.

Officials did not give a timeline for when the issue would be fixed.

It took several hours for the health department to release the state’s COVID-19 data on Tuesday also because of a technical difficulty.

