OSDH: Temporary data interruption led to jump in COVID-19 case numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The health department says a temporary data interruption caused Saturday’s COVID-19 case numbers to spike.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 627,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

There were 1,263 new cases on Sunday, and 3,054 new cases on Saturday. However, officials say Saturday’s numbers included records that were not reported Friday due to a data interruption.

At this point, officials believe there are 10,293 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The health department did not release updated COVID-19 death data for Monday.

Officials say there were 861 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 26 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.25 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.90 million have completed the series.