OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is hosting a series of events to help families learn more about booster seats for their children. A limited number of free seats will be provided to qualifying families at these events.

More than 90% of children who use lap-and-shoulder seat belts under the age of 10 should still be in a booster seat, according to data collected by AAA and the National Safety Council.

OSDH is working with Safe Kids Oklahoma, the Metropolitan Library System and OKC-County Health Department to ensure Oklahoma families receive education on booster seat use.

In order to receive a free booster seat, the child, parent or legal guardian of the child, and vehicle must be present at the event.

Parents or legal guardians must also bring proof of government assistance (e.g. WIC/SNAP/SoonerCare) to qualify for a seat.

Booster Distribution Events:

Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library, 6900 S Walker Ave, OKC, OK 73139 Monday, July 17, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Belle Isle Metropolitan Library , 5501 N Villa Ave, OKC, OK 73112 Monday, July 24, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Bethany Metropolitan Library , 6700 NW 35 th St, Bethany, OK 73008 Wednesday, July 19, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact the OSDH Injury Prevention Service at 405-426-8440.