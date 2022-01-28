OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to make sure Oklahomans have widely-available access to N95 masks in the state.

In partnership with the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association, OSDH will be distributing N95 masks around the state to local pharmacies so Oklahomans won’t have to travel far for their free supply.

Through the OSDH and Federal distributions, local, independent pharmacies and pharmacies that are a part of the Federal Retail Providers program will have N95 masks available to Oklahomans.

“With the highly transmissible omicron variant we know that the quality of the mask someone chooses to wear matters,” said Michael DeRemer, director of emergency preparedness and response service for the OSDH. “We want to make sure all Oklahomans have access to the best mask possible to protect themselves and others from this virus, no matter where they live and at no-cost.”

The first shipment of masks was sent to select pharmacies on Thursday, Jan. 27 with the next shipment, to additional pharmacies, occurring on Monday, Jan. 31.

In total, the OSDH will be distributing a total of just over 500,000 N95 masks across the state.

Contact your local pharmacy for availability.

In addition to free masks, citizens can order four rapid tests per residence at covidtests.gov.