OSDH to release COVID-19 data weekly rather than daily

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been a year since the coronavirus pandemic first came to the Sooner State, and now the Oklahoma State Department of Health says they are moving away from daily data reports.

“A number of changes have been made, starting this week, to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. These changes are intended to better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data to the public,” said Joli Stone, Deputy State Epidemiologist. “After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations all trending downward, and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting.”

Officials say all data will be updated on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesdays.