OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5 years old were authorized by the CDC and FDA last week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says younger children in the Sooner State can now receive their dose at their local county health department.

The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is available for children 5-11 years old, and Moderna’s for children and adolescents ages 6-17.

For the updated booster made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, 5- to 11-year-olds would get a third of the dose that anyone 12 and older already receives.

Until now, Moderna’s updated booster was cleared only for adults. FDA just expanded that adult bivalent dosage to 12- to 17-year-olds, and authorized half the dose for kids ages 6 to 11.

Both vaccines are bivalent, meaning they contain parts of the original COVID-19 strain and the omicron strain that’s grown dominant in 2022.

The updated boosters are “extremely important” for keeping kids healthy and in school, said Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis.

Parents should know “there is no concern from the safety perspective with the bivalent vaccines, whether Moderna or Pfizer,” Newland added.

Only people who’ve gotten their initial vaccinations — with any of the original-formula versions — qualify for an updated booster.

It is recommended to receive a booster dose at least two months following completion of primary or former booster vaccination.

OSDH says you should contact your healthcare provider or health department to ensure updated booster doses have been received at that specific location.

You can find vaccine appointments on OSDH’s website.