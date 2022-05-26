OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love peanut butter, the Oklahoma State Department of Health wants you to be aware of a recall affecting a popular peanut butter brand.

On May 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a Salmonella outbreak linked to Jif brand peanut butter that was sold at stores nationwide.

The recall includes several types and sizes of creamy, crunchy and natural peanut butter.

The lot numbers included in the recall include 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers.

The health department is advising people who have the recalled produce in their home to throw it away and wash surfaces and containers that may have touched it using hot, soapy water.

If you ate the peanut butter, you should monitor yourself and others for symptoms of salmonella like:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea persists for more than three days without improving

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting

Abdominal cramping

Dehydration.

Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after ingesting the salmonella bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

If you do experience symptoms, you should call your healthcare provider.

If you are vomiting or have diarrhea, you should properly wash your hands after using the bathroom, avoid public areas until 24 hours after symptoms have stopped, and avoid handling food.

Complaints can be made to the Oklahoma FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator at 855-630-2112 or can be submitted online at https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/medwatch/.

If you have further questions or want to report adverse reactions, visit Jif’s website or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.