OSSAA: Be prepared for big changes for spring championships

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As high school wrestling and basketball come to a close, be prepared for big changes at the Big House.

On Tuesday, the OSSAA announced changes athletes and fans can expect at the Jim Norick Arena.

OSSAA officials are preparing everyone for a state championship season at the Big House that will look different this year.

“The fairgrounds arena management, in conjunction with the OKC-County Health Department, has determined that a 25% capacity would be placed on our attendance,” said OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson.

Jackson says that equals around 2,100 fans.

“Quite different than what we’re used to,” he said. “There won’t be any floor seating like we’ve had in the past.”

Games will still be played in two-game sessions but fans will still have to leave in between them so the fairgrounds cleaning crew can sanitize the arena, extending the time between games by about 30 minutes.

Fans will need a new ticket for re-entry, so basketball tickets will go from $10 per session to $5 per game for basketball.

Wrestling will be a $10 session ticket still.

All tickets will be electronic and the OSSAA will send links to schools to help them direct ticket sales to their communities as they see fit

“We know that this is not ideal and we know there are going to be some people who have attended state basketball, state wrestling for many, many years that might not get the opportunity this year and we hate that,” said Jackson. “More than anything else, we’re thankful that our kids are able to have their championships this year.”

Masks will be required.

OSSAA officials say law enforcement will be patrolling the arena to make sure fans are wearing masks.

If a polite warning isn’t followed, they will be escorted out.