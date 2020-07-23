OSSAA leaving a lot of decisions up to the districts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s typically an exciting time for middle and high school students. Not only are they getting back to class, but many are playing their favorite sport.

Due to the pandemic, a lot is up in the air but the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association is planning to move forward this fall.

“Our season is going to start as scheduled unless we get information from some of the public health officials that it’s not OK to do so,” OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson said.

But things will be far from normal.

OSSAA is looking at several options including delaying activities. The worst-case scenario is condensing sports seasons to the spring.

“Reduce the amount of overlap that we could. There’s no way that we would be able to do that to completely eliminate that overlap if we have to move to the spring,” Jackson said.

If there’s an outbreak at a school and they can’t play a few games, there will be leniency to make up those games when typically it would be considered a forfeit.

A lot of the decisions will be up to the districts including if fans, bands and cheerleaders will be allowed and when seasons will start.

But what about safety protocols?

“Formulating some guidelines for our schools to use based on that information we get, but as far as mandates, we’re going to leave it to the schools to implement those guidelines.”

KFOR reached out to several metro districts.

The guidelines from OSSAA will be released to the districts on Thursday.

Norman Public Schools told KFOR as of right now, they are following OSSAA start dates.

Oklahoma City Public Schools say they expect more information on fall sports next week.

Edmond Public Schools says based on new information from the State Department of Education, they do not have a plan at this time.

Mid-Del Schools said they plan to follow the guidelines of the OSSAA and CDC when its released. They also said fans will be required to wear face coverings while inside athletic facilities as well as outside when social distancing isn’t possible. Precautions will be posted through each activity’s department or sponsor.

