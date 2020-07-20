OSSAA: Move forward with fall sports and activities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many students are preparing to head back to class in several weeks, officials with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is planning for the return of fall sports.

On Monday, the OSSAA announced that it is planning to move forward with fall sports and activities.

Officials say the organization knows there will be challenges but is prepared to be fluid with the upcoming school year.

In certain situations, the OSSAA may consider “extending seasons, delaying championships or in the most desperate of circumstances- moving activities to a different season.”

Although falls sports seem to be moving forward, the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association announced that it is canceling the 2020 State Marching Championships.

The OBA said due to COVID-19, the competition had to be canceled.

LATEST STORIES: