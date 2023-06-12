OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two strikes and your team could be out for the rest of the season. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association said their “Sportsmanship Rule” is working.

“There’s nothing like being out there on a Friday night on the football field,” said Corey Inmon.

If you don’t see News 4’s Corey Inmon out storm chasing for News 4, you may see him on the field where he’s been officiating for 27 years.

“It’s the only job where you’re expected to be perfect when you step on the field,” said Inmon.

Inmon loves officiating, but he said the players, coaches and fans can get out of line.

“All of us talk and hear those stories and I did hear one this last basketball season,” said Inmon. “He came down out of the stands after being kicked out of the game and told the official he was going to be waiting in the parking lot with his pistol.”

“Not just in Oklahoma but across the country, across the world for that matter, has really just continued to compound itself,” said Grant Gower, with the OSSAA. “It has led to many officials realizing and saying, ‘You know, I don’t really want to continue in that profession.”

Gower said he hopes the 2022 “Sportsmanship Rule” will help. The rule states if players, coaches, or fans commit two or more “egregious” acts in a season, the team will be suspended for that season.

“Many of our school districts, they were making their communities, making their schools very well aware of that this new policy, it could cost these kids and these teams an opportunity to the playoffs,” said Gower.

The OSSAA said this last school year it gave out 12 warnings. Six were given at soccer games, four basketball games, one softball game, and one tennis match. No suspensions were given.

“The number of activities that we have, the hundreds and thousands and thousands and thousands of contests from every sport, every activity,” said Gower. “To actually only have 12 is really a very, very small number.”

The district’s slates will be wiped clean at the start of the school year.

Meanwhile, Inmon hopes the success will help bring officials back to the job.

“We already have games coming up for this next school year that I don’t know how we find officials for those games. We’re probably going to have to be moved,” said Inmon. “It’s getting really bad.”