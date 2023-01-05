OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The country continues to stay invested in the rush to save Damar Hamlin, The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association said the incident is a reminder for their member schools to be prepared for such emergencies.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The Bills’ medical team rushed to his side immediately after he collapsed, performing life-saving measures including CPR.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that The Bills said Hamlin is still in critical condition and is expected to remain in intensive care but has displayed signs of improvement.

Here in the Sooner State, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association said they’ll be making sure all their schools know their required Emergency Action Plan, or EAP, and the location of their school’s defibrillator.

“What we would do and will do in the coming weeks is at every one of our meetings, we will touch on this situation as a reminder of you got your EAP in place? Have you rehearsed that? Do you know where the Automated External Defibrillator is?” said OSSAA Associate Director Mike Whaley. “When something like that comes to the forefront and gets that kind of attention, we’re going to remind our folks and we’re going to spend some time making sure that we don’t have a repeat of that particular situation without something in place to address it.”

The AP reported that Hamlin remains on a ventilator, but his Uncle said he is requiring less oxygen than he was initially. The next goal is to get Hamlin to start breathing on his own.