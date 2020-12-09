OSSAA talks safety guidelines as football playoffs continue

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Some changes may be coming to the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium after hosting the OSSAA 6A-I championship between Jenks and Edmond Santa Fe last weekend.

“Do we think we need to do some different things? Absolutely,” said Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association executive director David Jackson.

Jackson is responding to images of fans at the game, like one posted to the official Jenks Public Schools Facebook of fans at the end of last weekend’s championship.

“We know how horrible that looks and it’s certainly not anything we wanted or had planned for,” said Jackson. “It was a picture taken after the game was over where one of the students had the trophy and was showing it to the student section and the parents could not come out on the field.”

Jenks Public Schools posted a statement following the photo:

“The photo of the Jenks High School student section included in a post on Saturday from the state championship football game has been widely criticized. Jenks Public Schools acknowledges and accepts this criticism. There were too many high school students without masks and too many high school students in close contact with one another. This is not the kind of safe environment JPS seeks to create for students and staff members. JPS understands the importance of social distancing and masks. At future secondary events, Jenks Public Schools pledges to do more to maintain stricter safety protocols. The lack of safety protocols at the state championship game was not up to the standard that is expected. Jenks Public Schools and Jenks High School sincerely apologizes for this mistake.”

“We don’t want such a special time for our students, for our schools, their friends and families, we don’t want it to be tainted with COVID-related issues,” said Jackson.

The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) is currently playing host for the OSSAA.

On UCO’s campus, you must wear a mask when around others and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Protocols Jackson says his organization supports.

“Throughout the course of the game, we made several PA announcements, we showed some things on video board, re-enforcing the spacing and the wearing of masks hoping that would be enough… apparently that’s not enough,” he said.

UCO’s President sending out a message that reads:

“Broncho community,

This past weekend, our campus played host to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s (OSSAA) state 6A championship football game between the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves and the Jenks Trojans. A large group of spectators at the game were not in compliance with the agreed COVID-19 safety protocols the OSSAA and UCO put in place. As an institution that has committed itself to following CDC guidelines to reduce opportunities for the COVID-19 virus to spread among our campus community, we are disappointed with those who did not follow required protocols. This is behavior that would not be acceptable among our students, faculty and staff, and it should not have been acceptable from those at the stadium.

We knew that a successful event would require the schools, the spectators, OSSAA and Central working together to ensure the games could occur safely. Many aspects of the event went exceptionally well, and we’re thankful for those efforts. We communicated the mask and distancing requirements to the public prior to the event, and multiple announcements and video board messages reminded attendees, as did signage in the stadium and parking lot. As UCO reviews what didn’t go well, we acknowledge that we can do a better job of monitoring compliance.

You have worked diligently over these past nine months to create a safe and considerate environment for our community. You have modeled the way for our students, other schools and the state of Oklahoma to witness leadership and compassion during an extremely challenging time. UCO Athletics is working with OSSAA and the school districts involved in the upcoming games to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols. We commit to you that we will take the steps necessary to demonstrate our shared dedication to doing the right thing.

Thank you for your continued commitment to each other and the community.”

So, what changes will they make to ensure guidelines are followed for the remaining games?

More staff will be around to enforce the rules, and ticket sales might look different.

“Once we sell the limited number of tickets online, if you buy a ticket at the gate then we’re going to direct you based on what the seating is like then we’re going to direct you to where you need to go,” said Jackson.

As COVID-19 continues continue to rise, all parties involved hoping at the next scheduled games they see safer stands.

“Whatever we lacked in distancing and wearing a mask last week, we’re going to do better at it this week,” said Jackson.

Last weekend, 6,000 tickets were for sale but Jackson says they did not sell the total amount. However, he did not have an exact total for the amount of people who attended.

Jackson says if you do not follow correct protocol you could be asked to leave.

“Our hope is that in taking these measures people will understand we don’t want to have to escort anyone out, we want you to come there and enjoy great high school football but if it does come to that then, yes, we’re going to be prepared to do so,” said Jackson.