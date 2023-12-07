OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — This week there was a big change for high school athletics in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) Board of Directors voted on Wednesday to allow high school student athletes one free transfer to another school without having to sit out a year or physically move to the district.

Students previously were required to sit out a year from playing their sport after transferring. Now they won’t have to.

The OSSAA Board of Directors said their 12-to-1 vote was motivated by a desire to be proactive after state lawmakers have been looking to pass legislation regarding transfers.

The board says the legislature was signaling they would make a move if the OSSAA did not.

“Is it something that any of us or excited about? Absolutely not. This is will be the 113th year of the OSSAA. And to even think that we will be having this conversation now is hard to imagine,” said Grant Gower, OSSAA Assistant Director.

Gower said the board voted on an exception to Rule 8 (the transfer eligibility rule).

This exemption would allow student athletes a one-time chance to switch schools without sitting out a season or physically moving to the school district.

In order for students to qualify, they must already be playing the sport before the transfer.

Gower said not only was their decision motivated by the talk at the Capitol, but also because high school athletics are changing and getting more competitive.

“The landscape and the climate of where we are not just in Oklahoma but across the country, across the world for that matter, has changed dramatically… It’s hopefully a way to be on the front end and on the proactive side,” said Gower.

Some people fear this would drive more illegal recruiting.

“This has already been happening… It’s a dirty secret that’s going on that the recruits, you know, the richer schools are going to get richer, and the poor schools are going to be poor because they’re just going to take the best athletes,” said Jerry Ramsey, sports radio personality.

Gower said they’ll work to ensure no illegal recruiting occurs and will follow up with consequences.

Students will not be eligible for the transfer if they are recruited.

“Recruiting is covered in our Rule nine, which still deals specifically with recruiting aspect, that part of it. There’s no change to it,” said Gower.

Ramsey adds this would give families options.

“I think the positive is, like I said, parents and students now have a better choice on where they can go and what they can do in their athletic endeavors and what they can do going forward. Of course, obviously you’re going to have some bad apples… I want people to understand that this is aboveboard for the first time in the history of high school sports. And they need to really go and look into how much power the parents and the student are going to get in doing all this,” said Ramsey.

The school districts will be responsible for filling out their own forms for students, so the families will not have to file a bunch of paperwork.

The new rule will be going into effect July 1, 2024. Students will have a 15-day window (until July 15) to request their transfer. After the July 15 deadline, a hardship waiver will be required.