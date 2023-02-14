OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics is celebrating Oklahoma High Schools students after the announcement was made that more than a dozen Seniors are National Merit finalists.

The selections are based off of academic and extracurricular achievements.

OSSM’s 14 student are among 7,000 thousand National Merit finalists from across the country. OSSM is a public school, attracting qualified Juniors and Seniors from across the State of their campus in Oklahoma City’s medical district.

Great job to all finalists from the KFOR newsroom!

