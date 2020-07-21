OSU adopts clear bag policy for all ticketed athletic venues

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – As students prepare to head back to campus for the fall semester, football fans are keeping a close eye on the upcoming football season.

On Monday, Oklahoma State University announced that it was adopting a clear bag policy at all ticketed athletic venues once live events resume.

Officials say fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy.

Approved Bags

  • Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″
  • Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC drawstring bags no larger than 12″ x 12″
  • Clear one-gallon storage bags.
  • A small clutch purse approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 4.5″ x 6.5.”

Permitted with Inspection

  • Diaper bags with an accompanying child will be searched and tagged upon entry
  • Bags larger than approved sized for medical necessities will be searched and tagged upon entry.

Not Approved for Entry

  • Oversized tote
  • Chairback seat
  • Seat cushion with zippers, pockets or a back
  • Purse
  • Tinted, patterned or mesh bag
  • Solid or patterned drawstring bag
  • Camera case
  • Binoculars case
  • Clear, solid or patterned backpack
  • Solid or patterned fanny pack
  • Banners
  • Signs or flags
  • Umbrellas
  • Car seats
  • Baby strollers/carriers
  • Artificial noisemakers
  • Beach balls
  • Explosives
  • Weapons
  • Firearms
  • Drones
  • Outside food or drink
  • Ice chests
  • Video cameras
  • Cameras with a lens longer than three inches (detachable or non-detachable)
  • Tripods
  • Monopods
  • Laser pointers
  • Selfie sticks
  • Any item that may create a safety concern, disturbance or obstructs the view of other fans.

OSU officials say all prohibited items will be denied at the gates and items may not be left at or near the venue.

The Cowboys will kick off the 2020 football season on Sept. 12 in Boone Pickens Stadium.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter