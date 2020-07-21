OSU adopts clear bag policy for all ticketed athletic venues

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – As students prepare to head back to campus for the fall semester, football fans are keeping a close eye on the upcoming football season.

On Monday, Oklahoma State University announced that it was adopting a clear bag policy at all ticketed athletic venues once live events resume.

Officials say fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy.

Approved Bags

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC drawstring bags no larger than 12″ x 12″

Clear one-gallon storage bags.

A small clutch purse approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 4.5″ x 6.5.”

Permitted with Inspection

Diaper bags with an accompanying child will be searched and tagged upon entry

Bags larger than approved sized for medical necessities will be searched and tagged upon entry.

Not Approved for Entry

Oversized tote

Chairback seat

Seat cushion with zippers, pockets or a back

Purse

Tinted, patterned or mesh bag

Solid or patterned drawstring bag

Camera case

Binoculars case

Clear, solid or patterned backpack

Solid or patterned fanny pack

Banners

Signs or flags

Umbrellas

Car seats

Baby strollers/carriers

Artificial noisemakers

Beach balls

Explosives

Weapons

Firearms

Drones

Outside food or drink

Ice chests

Video cameras

Cameras with a lens longer than three inches (detachable or non-detachable)

Tripods

Monopods

Laser pointers

Selfie sticks

Any item that may create a safety concern, disturbance or obstructs the view of other fans.

OSU officials say all prohibited items will be denied at the gates and items may not be left at or near the venue.

The Cowboys will kick off the 2020 football season on Sept. 12 in Boone Pickens Stadium.

